Sean Penn finally breaks silence on Madonna’s decades-old declaration

Sean Penn has finally responded to Madonna's love declaration after more than three decades in the 1991 documentary Truth or Dare.

While speaking on the latest episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast on May 12, the Asphalt City actor said that Madonna was “very sweet” for her comments saying Sean is the “love of her life” in the Alek Keshishian-directed documentary.

When podcast host asked if he recalled when pop icon said, “I do,” Sean told Louis, “Look, she’s been a good friend for a lot of years.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Oscar-winning actor discussed his four-year marriage to Madge, with whom he also co-starred in Shanghai Surprise. After their divorce in 1989, they remained friends.

“It didn’t take us long to realise that we had mistaken a good first date for a wedding partner,” stated the Daddio actor.

Sean further said, “It didn’t take us long to recover after we got divorced, maybe a year, in a friendship. I have a lot of fond memories of it – it’s not all jail.”

However, the actor added, “There was a lot of alcohol and she’d be fairly accusing me of that.”

Meanwhile, Sean’s comments on the Truth or Dare documentary came after it was reported that a biopic about Madonna’s life is in the works, via Deadline.