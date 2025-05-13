Meghan Markle drops exciting video after Kate Middleton's message

Meghan Markle discussed the daily challenges of life in a new video following Princess Kate's promotion of a project aimed at strengthening bonds through nature.

The Duchess of Sussex dropped the latest episode of her podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder, featuring Heather Hasson, the founder of FIGS, a company that has revolutionised the medical apparel industry.

In the episode, the two businesswomen talked about the "challenges and triumphs of building a company from the ground up, the steep learning curve of entrepreneurship, and why staying close to the small, everyday details matters."

During their meaningful conversation, Meghan also gave a rare insight into her daily cooking challenges after Heather confessed that she is a terrible cook.

Meghan responded, "I think the whole point for me is when you see something that's an easy solve in the every day, that's not complicated, not fussy, how do you get your hands involved and change the way of thinking surrounding it so it doesn't feel daunting?"

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother said, "I see vegetables, and I see takeout – because I don't have time to cook every day – and I go, how do I still make this flattering, beautiful and present well and something people find appetising?"

It is pertinent to note that Meghan dropped the exciting video clip from her podcast's latest episode after Kate Middleton sent a message to the world about connection with nature especially in the fast-paced life.

The Future Queen's series revolved around the power of 'Mother Nature' and how she turned towards it for healing, especially after a cancer battle.