King Charles mulls difficult decision about Prince Harry to end chaos

Prince Harry may have offered an olive branch to the royal family in his latest interview, but it seemed to have caused more damage.

King Charles, who has been estranged from his younger son since more than a year, reportedly feels “betrayed” by Harry’s media outburst in which he accused the Firm of its involvement in his UK security appeal.

Moreover, he also suggested that the monarch does not care about the well-being of his family, especially his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, royal experts believe that Harry’s plea for reconciliation could have been taken seriously only if Harry had taken a different approach.

“Harry should have said to his father: ‘Sorry, I’ve got this wrong; I’ve made a mistake but I want to reconcile’,” royal author Robert Jobson told HELLO!.

“If you read between the lines, Harry was clearly reaching out to his father,” he said of the interview.

The Duke had revealed that he would “love reconciliation with [his] family,” but his cancer-stricken father “won’t speak to [him] because of this security stuff”.

“The only way this is going to be resolved and to stop this becoming the focus of the King’s reign is for Charles to take a shot in the dark and give Harry a last chance to build bridges,” Jobson said.

“I think that was going to happen, if he hadn’t said what he said,” the author continued.

“The King is someone who understands forgiveness and has made mistakes himself. If anyone can be the bigger man in this situation, it would be him.”

The remarks come amid concerns that the King’s reign is becoming more about family feuds rather than the important causes that he wants to focus on.

Experts believe if the King resolves Harry’s matter once and for all, even if he does it begrudgingly, he would finally be able to turn the attention to the causes – such as the environment – close to his heart.