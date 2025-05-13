Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle reduced to tears after upsetting incident

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle made Prince William and Prince Harry emotional with their tearful moments after an unexpected incident in the royal family.

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex could not control their emotions and broke down in tears during a clash that widened the rift between the Sussexes and the royal family.

New surprising details about the bridesmaid dress dispute between the two royal wives revealed in a new book.

Royal author and commentator Tom Quinn's "Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life Of Royal Servants" reveals both women were "really upset" during the unfortunate incident.

Both Kate and Meghan were "crying their eyes out" during the heated exchange, claimed Quinn.

The new details contradict previous versions of events shared by the Duchess of Sussex in her Oprah Winfrey interview and the Duke in his memoir "Spare".

"The truth is that during the discussions about the bridesmaid's dress, Meghan said a few things she regretted and Kate said a few things she later regretted but it was all in the heat of the moment," a former member of staff told the author.

"Both women were crying their eyes out!" the unnamed employee added.

The source explained that the incident was "subtly altered" and "made more significant than it really is".

However, Meghan's account to Oprah Winfrey painted a different picture of the incident.

"It wasn't a confrontation," Meghan told the American TV host. "I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that, because she apologised."

The former Suits star continued: "What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do but that happened to me."

On the other hand, Harry offered yet another perspective on the incident in his bombshell book, claiming that Kate messaged Meghan about concerns over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress being too big.

Harry went on explaining that when he returned home, he found his fiancée "sobbing on the kitchen floor" from stress. He noted that Kate later brought flowers and a card as an apology.

According to Quinn's book, the incident caused other problems that Meghan had with Kate and with William and other members of the family.