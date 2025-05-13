King Charles makes delightful announcement as Harry approaches father

King Charles set to open the doors of Windsor Castle for a special meeting after his son Prince Harry extended an olive branch to the royal family on a television program.

On May 13, Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch and Queen Camilla will host, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron and his wife Mrs Brigitte Macron in July.

The King's office released an important statement alongside a delightful photo of the royal couple with the renowned political figure.

"The President of the French Republic, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by Mrs Brigitte Macron, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Tuesday 8th July to Thursday 10th July 2025," confirmed the Palace's spokesperson.

"Their Majesties The King and Queen will host the President and Mrs Macron at Windsor Castle."

It is important to mention that King Charles made this delightful announcement about France's leader's official visit to the UK as the Duke of Sussex publicly approached his father for reconciliation.

In his latest interview with BBC, Harry revealed that the King has not been talking to him due to his security case.

Despite their feud, the former working royal expressed his desire to make amends with his family as he showed concerns about his father's health.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father said, "Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has, he, he won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."

There has been no response from King Charles or other senior royals regarding Harry's offer for peace talks.