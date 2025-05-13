Bethenny Frankel reveals reason behind Florida move

Bethenny Frankel has finally revealed the truth behind her recent move to Florida.
The Bravolebrity had made public the decision previous month citing 'personal and professional' reasons behind it.
Frankel had detailed that her teenage daughter had 'begged' her to go.
However, recently the former reality star confessed that it was actually 'loneliness' which prompted the shift.
As per Sunday's TikTok chat, loneliness began with the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. It was at that time that she could be the 'introvert' and 'insular' person that she is, which nobody knew.
But she began to feel 'lonely and unhappy' being 'home for days without leaving the house'.
Frankel explained that she 'never did anything' while residing in the Connecticut suburbs.
The Real Housewives of New York City star further explained, "The only time I would have fun would be when I would go out of town."
She added that her relationship with Manhattan had become a 'transactional one',
The reality TV star mentioned that when she's in Florida, she walks outside and goes to 'take a walk on the beach' – 'existing, like, with other human life.'
Now that the actress is in Miami where multiple of her friends reside, she believes that it would 'reinvigorate' her.
Kardashians star reveals why she wants to testify in robbery trial
Prince Harry in ‘permanent battle mode’ as duke suffers reaction of emotional decision
Prince Harry accused of initiating royal rift instead of Meghan Markle
‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series will premiere on Prime Video in THIS year
Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro appear in two movies together over the years
Duchess of Sussex set to announce major news following key change in her team