Bethenny Frankel reveals reason behind Florida move

Bethenny Frankel comes 'clean' now

Bethenny Frankel has finally revealed the truth behind her recent move to Florida.

The Bravolebrity had made public the decision previous month citing 'personal and professional' reasons behind it.

Frankel had detailed that her teenage daughter had 'begged' her to go.

However, recently the former reality star confessed that it was actually 'loneliness' which prompted the shift.

As per Sunday's TikTok chat, loneliness began with the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. It was at that time that she could be the 'introvert' and 'insular' person that she is, which nobody knew.

But she began to feel 'lonely and unhappy' being 'home for days without leaving the house'.

Frankel explained that she 'never did anything' while residing in the Connecticut suburbs.

The Real Housewives of New York City star further explained, "The only time I would have fun would be when I would go out of town."

She added that her relationship with Manhattan had become a 'transactional one',

The reality TV star mentioned that when she's in Florida, she walks outside and goes to 'take a walk on the beach' – 'existing, like, with other human life.'

Now that the actress is in Miami where multiple of her friends reside, she believes that it would 'reinvigorate' her.