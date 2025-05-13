Ashley Judd recalls heart-wrenching final moments with mother Naomi

Ashley Judd shares final conversation with dying mother

Ashley Judd has seen a lot with her mother: PTSD, bipolar disorder but the worst is suicide.

A few years back in April 2022, 57-year-old faced trauma when her mom Naomi took her life to end her miseries.

Despite having lived through the turbulent moments in life, it seems the last conversation that she had with the woman who gave birth to her is etched in her mind.

During an episode of the four-part documentary, The Judd Family: Truth Be Told, Ashley narrated in detail what had happened before the late singer shot herself with a gun at the age of 76.

According to A Dog's Way Home actress, she received a text from late Grammy winner in the morning of her death that read, "pls help".

Responding to her mom's distress call, the 57-year-old reached her mom's residence.

Upon arrival she found her mother 'uncomfortable in her body' pacing up and down the kitchen.

The American actor-singer admitted that she 'didn't want to be here anymore'.

When she calmed down finally, she confessed about what kept her alive amid severe mental health struggles.

As per Ashley, it was her because of whom her mother had continued to live.

Realizing what she meant, the Missing actress let go of her mother, "You don't have to worry about me, Mom. I'm okay. I'm okay."

This led Have Mercy singer go to her room to eventually end her life. Finding her in the injured condition, Ashely sat down with her and let her mother's miseries to end.

The Golden-Globe award winner kept her mother's hand in hers, kissing it and assuring her that 'it’s okay to go'.

Alexandra Dean-directed documentary aired on Lifetime May 10 and 11.