Ryan Reynolds recalls comical moment from ‘Just Friends’ set

Ryan Reynolds has recently recalled ‘comical’ moment from the set of his 2005 comedy, Just Friends.

During an appearance on the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Conan O’ Brien Needs A Friend podcast, the Deadpool star revealed, “It’s one of my few times that I've ever been scared of going to jail, because we, just as a joke, me and the art department, we made a sign that would go over, it would snap over the 'Welcome to Regina' sign.”

“And it just said, 'Welcome to Regina, which rhymes with fun.' And I got in trouble, though,” said Ryan about the movie which also starred Anna Faris as well as Amy Smart and it was filmed in Regina.

When Conan asked Ryan about landing in trouble after this prank, the Green Lantern actor replied that the town’s officials thought “it was funny because it snapped off”.

“So, at first it was vandalism, and then it was class,” added the 48-year-old.

This was not the first time that Ryan made on-set pranks.

Hugh Jackman, his close friend, was also a target of his prank when he hit his 2015 movie, The Front Runner with a fake awards season attack ad.

In the movie, Hugh portrayed 1988 presidential campaign frontrunner Gary Hart as he's swept up in a scandal.

In the spirit of this movie, Ryan decided to post the fake hit ad against his longtime X-Men buddy to discourage “some people” from giving him awards.

Meanwhile, the actor didn’t attend the Met Gala 2025 last week because of the ongoing legal battle surrounding his wife Blake Lively’s movie, It Ends with Us, which premiered in August 2024.