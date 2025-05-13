Jamie Lee Curtis shares strong reaction over AI deepfake commercial

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently shared strong reaction after a commercial of her circulated online without her permission.

On May 12, the Freaky Friday star took to Instagram and publicly called out Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to remove the video, featuring her in the advertisement.

Jamie shared a screenshot of the video, which used footage from an interview she did with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle about the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

The Knives Out actress revealed she had “gone through every proper channel” to ask Mark and his team to take down a “totally AI fake commercial for some issue that I didn't authorize, agree to or endorse”

“We have never met. I have gone through every proper channel to ask you and your team to take down this totally AI fake commercial for some bullshit that I didn't authorize, agree to or endorse,” wrote the 66-year-old in a caption.

The Oscar winner actress opened up that she “tried to DM” Mark and “slide on it,” but “you don't follow me so I've had to take to the public instaverse to try to reach you”.

“If I have a brand, besides being an actor and author and advocate, it is that I am known for telling the truth and saying it like it is and for having integrity,” explained The Last Showgirl actress.

“Fake words put in my mouth, diminishes my opportunities to actually speak my truth,” she stated.

Jamie added, “I've been told that if I ask you directly, maybe you will encourage your team to police it and remove it. I long ago deleted Twitter, so this is the only way I can think of reaching you.”

Interestingly, the Halloween Ends actress disclosed that after hours of posting her open letter to Mark, her plea finally worked.

“IT WORKED! YAY INTERNET! SHAME HAS ITS VALUE! THANKS ALL WHO CHIMED IN AND HELPED RECTIFY!” she wrote in the subsequent post.

Meanwhile, Jamie is not the only celebrity slamming artificial intelligence for using her likeness.

Other celebs including Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson and many more were also subjected to AI fakeness.