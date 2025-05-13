Ryan Phillippe breaks silence years after losing key role in ‘Star Wars’

Ryan Phillippe has made peace with the rejection he received for an important role in the Star Wars.

Philippe recalled giving auditions for Anakin Skywalker back in 90s for the franchise. He had lost the part since he was too old to star alongside Natalia Portman, who was seven years younger than him.

In the latest podcast episode of the Variety’s Just for Variety, the Cruel Intentions star said, "Being a kid born in the '70s, I was like, 'What a dream that would’ve been.'"

Finally acknowledging the loss of role, he added, "I think things happen for a reason and it’s easy to make peace with that."

Phillipe went on to emphasise that actors should be able to develop a "thick skin" which "comes along with rejection or maybe things not going the way you wanted in a particular project or potential job."

He continued, "There’s an element of being able to let go and release and not spend too much time thinking about those things."

Ultimately, Hayden Christensen landed the role of Anakin Skywalker, the legendary Jedi Knight and husband of Portman’s Padmé Amidala. He was later known as Darth Vader after he went to the dark side.

Previously, during a Star Wars celebration, Christensen delighted fans as he announced his return as Anakin in Ahsoka season two.

The series does not yet have a confirmed release date, but its expected to premiere in 2026.