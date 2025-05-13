Disney drops fresh glimpse of 'Lilo & Stitch' showing blue alien spreading chaos

Disney has just shared another impressive glimpse of the upcoming movie, Lilo & Stitch.
The small video showcases the little blue alien being all chaotic in his new home after his new human friend Lilo brings him home form the animal shelter.
Stitch explores his new house closely while Lilo’s sister Nani prohibits him from creating a mess in their living space.
In the small snippet, the little girl can also be heard delivering the popular dialogue from the original version which is ‘Ohana means family and family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten’.
The production company dropped this new exciting video with a caption that just simply read, “oof”.
Internet is flooding with reactions by the excited fans, who are eagerly waiting for the film’s release.
The new clip increased the excitement among the fans as one of them wrote, “Stitch is my favourite chaos.”
Meanwhile, another remarked, “It’s going to be one of the best live action adaptations of all time.”
The forthcoming film is an adaptation of the 2022 animated film, Lilo & Stitch. The film is now coming out in its live action form, which is slated to hit theatres on May 23.
Chris Sander is doing the voiceover for the famous blue alien. Meanwhile, the adventure comedy features Maia Kealoha, Tia Carrere, Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen.
Ryan Phillippe reveals reason he was dropped from a major role in ‘Star Wars’
Deadpool star shares interesting anecdote from the set of his 2005 movie
Royal family member suffers alarming situation
Buckingham Palace issues major update on King Charles in new statement
Major preparations underway as US President set to make important visits including meeting with King Charles
Simon Pegg reveals shocking reason behind his difficult phase during 'Mission: Impossible' shooting