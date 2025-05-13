King Charles' trusted ally faces 'unnerving' situation

Royal family member, who's known as King Charles III's trusted ally, has faced an alarming situation, according to a new report.

Buckingham Palace aides were said to be concerned after a person connected to a royal house hold was allegedly harassed by an individual with a reported medical condition.

As per reports, Jack Lyons, 31, has been convicted at City of London magistrates court of harassing Alastair Todd, the Duke of Gloucester's chief adviser, Chelsea Pearce, Mr Todd's personal assistant, and Jemima Hobbs, the Royal Household programme co-ordinator.

The man was found guilty of harassing Zenouska Mowatt, the granddaughter of Princess Alexandra and great-great-granddaughter of King George V, who is 59th in line to the throne.

Lyons was described as "polite, but persistent" in trying to reach the Duke of Gloucester about a music copyright issue.

Mowatt received three Instagram messages from Lyons in 2023, which she described as "unnerving" and "unsettling". After she unblocked him, he began following her again within a day, which she found particularly disturbing.

Mowatt told the trial: "I was unnerved and upset."

Judge Michael Snow noted: "She was closely followed online by him and not surprisingly she was unnerved and upset. The conduct was calculated to achieve that end."

Todd told the court the constant phone calls from Lyons were "very annoying in a busy office" and he worried about the impact on his young staff. The first call came in January 2023, followed by emails and LinkedIn messages.

After 11 emails were blocked, Lyons created a new email address to continue contact. He even appeared at Kensington Palace claiming to have an appointment with the Duke.

Eventually, Todd agreed to take a call from Lyons and told him "in no uncertain terms to stop".

Judge Snow said: "I am quite satisfied Todd was alarmed and distressed by the continual contact."

Pearce, who attended Wiltshire's private Stonar School, received two telephone calls from Lyons on April 2 last year, asking to speak to the Duke of Gloucester.

Two days later, she received calls from two different phone numbers. "The second call was slightly more forceful and aggressive," she told the trial.

"I was quite alarmed as it is rare someone would call three times in quick succession," Pearce added.

She described his actions as "an invasion into my personal life" and said: "It is, in my eyes, harassment and very unsettling and I believe it could be potentially threatening with the amount of contact."

"It was quite unsettling because they were different phone numbers and it makes you feel quite uncomfortable," she told the court.