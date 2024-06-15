King Charles shows no leniency towards Andrew during Trooping the Colour celebrations

King Charles showed no leniency towards his brother, Prince Andrew, as he was excluded from appearing at Trooping the Colour amid a reported dispute with the monarch.



The disgraced Duke of York was noticeably absent as the King and the rest of the Royal Family gathered for the sovereign's birthday parade. As in previous years, only working royals participated in the procession to Horse Guards Parade.

Fans saw the likes of Prince William, Princess Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie, and Princess Anne. However, Andrew, who was forced to step down from public life following his disastrous Newsnight interview about his association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, did not attend the event.

It has been five years since Andrew last attended Trooping the Colour, having also missed the late Queen's final birthday parade in 2022 during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations due to contracting Covid-19.

Andrew's absence comes just weeks after reports surfaced that the King is urging his disgraced brother once again to leave his 30-room Royal Lodge home. Andrew is understood to have a long lease on the Royal Lodge.

A royal source told The Times: "The King's kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge."

The source added that Andrew is "taking longer than desirable" to "recognise the reality of the situation".



