'Man of Steel' director's birthday wish for Henry Cavill sparks strong reaction

Zach Snyder upsets 'Superman' fans

The Witcher famed Henry Cavill has been receiving love and wishes from friends and fans as he turns 42.

On May 5, director Zach Snyder took it to his X to write a special birthday message for Cavill, where he called him 'the greatest Superman of all time'.

But who knew that Snyder’s special wish for the Enola Holmes star would create an outrage online.

The Man of Steel Director posted a behind-the-scenes image of the actor and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my friend, amazing actor, and greatest Superman of all time.”

The die-hard Superman fans came forward pouring in their strong reaction while claiming that Henry is the second best as OG Christopher Reeves will always be number one.

One social media user wrote, “Sorry, second best, but yes, Happy Birthday, Henry!” Meanwhile, another expressed, “He’s good but he’s not even close sorry,”

A third user wrote, “the greatest will always be Christopher Reeves.. I’m sorry… it’s just the law. These guys are all great but there’s only one.”

The Justice League actor played the superhero in Zach’s 2013 film in which he also wore a replica of Reeve’s Superman suit from 1978 film.