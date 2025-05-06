Florence Pugh shares heartfelt note on ‘Thunderbolts’ box office milestone

Florence Pugh marked the blockbuster success of her film Thunderbolt* with a sweet note.

The We Live In Time actress, who plays Yelena Belova in the movie looked back on her time on set of the MCU’s hit.

The Little Women star took to her Instagram sharing a carousel post with a lengthy and heartfelt note.

She began the post assuring her fans that "none of the pictures will spoil the movie." Pugh then called the post "a love letter to Thunderbolts* and to all the people that made it."

The Oscar nominee reflected on the years between the process of the movie and the its initial moments that "had whispers" since 2021 Black Widow.

Praising the director Jake Schreier for his support and efforts in making the film, she wrote, "None of that is possible without Marvel trusting us, and none of it would have happened or even been daydreamed without our beautiful director @jakeschreier."

Pugh continued that "he led the charge and made sure we created something that would matter and mean a lot to all those watching it."

The Oppenheimer star then revealed, "What was inspiring was as we were shooting I was going through my own personal life pains and I learnt from the very job I was on."

"Thunderbolts* is about so many things, but these huge characters asking for help is the most poignant of them all."

"These beautiful actors, fantastic crew members, and insanely loving and dedicated stunties all gave this experience shooting a wild wild ride," she wrote lauding her co-stars and crew.

Pugh concluded the post promising more behind-the- scenes images coming soon and urging fans to buy tickets for cinema.

Marvel Thunderbolts* was released on May 2.