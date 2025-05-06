Jenna Ortega being questioned for her 'project selection' after new film disclosure

'Scream' actress to collaborate with Robert De Niro in new movie

Wednesday famed Jenna Ortega’s new film has already been garnering criticism.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that the 22-year-old is all set to star in David O. Russell directorial movie Shutout starring Robert De Niro is the key role.

Even though, the project has just been teased for now; it is already getting mixed response from the fans.

They are clearly not happy with the choices the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress is making for her career.

One of the fans said, she is “quite possibly the worst at choosing projects of all time.”

On the other hand, other admirers expressed that they never have been so interested in an actress but so uninterested in their forthcoming projects.

Another fan wrote, “There’s nothing we can do…this is where we stand back and let Jenna take her lashings…cause I don’t defend with something like this…and fans have every right to be upset and pissed…everything under the sun…doesn’t make you a bad fan it just means you have every right to call this out.”

Shutout is based on Jake Kejeune (De Niro), one of the last masters of a vanishing craft — the pool hustler.

At present, Ortega is looking forward to the release of her upcoming movie Hurry Up Tomorrow that also features The Weeknd and Barry Keoghan.