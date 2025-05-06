‘Wicked’ star Jeff Goldblum strongly supports 2025 Met Gala theme

Jeff Goldblum stepped out on 2025 Met Gala in his trademark look.

The actor, who is known for his hit role in Wicked as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz adorned a classy dark suit, white-button down and a black bowtie.

Meanwhile, the show-stopping piece of his outfit was his large overcoat draped over his shoulders, with a fur-lined neck and ornate brooches.

During an interview with the Extra TV, the Jurassic Park star shared his thoughts on the theme of this year’s event.

"It’s a gesture, it’s a protest in a way and I support it wholeheartedly," he said while tracing a heart with his finger.

Goldblum also praised his suit designer, saying, "Grace [Wales Bonner], I’m so lucky, she is a dream."

Previously, Vogue shared details on 2025 Met Gala, announcing that Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour would co-chairs the event, alongside LeBron James as honorary chair.

The event serves as a fundraiser for The Costume Institute and spotlights the museum's spring 2025 exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," the theme for the gala.

As per the museum’s Instagram post, the exhibit "presents a cultural and historical examination of Black style from the 18th century to the present through an exploration of the concept of dandyism."