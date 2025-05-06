Coldplay's Chris Martin gets candid about band's 'least favourite' song

Chris Martin makes shocking confession about one of his hit tracks

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has proved that he can be his own worst critic.

The 48-year-old is the most significant part of the globally acclaimed British rock band, which has an immense popularity.

Their live shows are like a dream for many as nobody in the world pulls out a concert like Coldplay does.

The band performs many of their hit tracks live on stage including Fix You, A Sky Full of Stars, Yellow and Viva La Vida. However, there is one song that Martin and his bandmates are hesitant to play.

Soundtrack, Speed of Sound that Chris wrote for her daughter Apple in 2004, was also one of the hits.

In a 2011 interview, the singer opened that they struggled to get the song right during the recording process and they are reluctant to play it live.

Even though, they have performed it a few times, but not as much as Yellow which they played 1,167 times as of April 2025.

The English vocalist, while revealing his least favourite Coldplay song, took the name of Speed of Sound and stated, “We never got it right.”

During the chat with Howard Stern, Martin clarified that the song isn’t bad, but recalling the struggle of recording and not being able to perform it live on stage makes him not want to listen it.

“It pains me. We don’t play it. […] Like I said, an audience can pick up real fast if you’re not convinced by something.”