Princess Anne saves King Charles from major blunder at Palace balcony

Princess Anne, who is seen as a pillar of strength and support for her brother King Charles, once again proved that she will always be a guardian of royal protocols and traditions.

On Monday, King Charles and Queen Consort, Camilla, were joined by the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence at the Buckingham Palace balcony to view the fly-past marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were also present along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The family showed unity and togetherness following the drama over Prince Harry’s loss in UK security appeal.

However, body language expert Judi James noted that Anne quietly saved King Charles from major embarrassment especially after Palace aides had expressed hope that “nothing will detract or distract” from celebrating VE day.

“During one moment on the balcony Princess Anne, who had been chatting to her brother in a strong display of unity during the fly-past, seemed to notice that Charles was waving to go indoors before the anthem had been played,” James told The Mirror.

“Placing a hand out to pat him affectionately on the back, she seemed to warn him so he could turn and get into position.”

James explained that the gesture suggested Anne was “quietly keeping an eye on her brother”.