Austin Butler remembers his late mom on her birthday: Photo

Austin Butler has recently remembered his late mother on her birthday.

On May 5, the Elvis star took to Instagram and posted a sweet throwback photo from his childhood and wished his mother Lori happy birthday.

In the picture, a young, blonde-haired Austin could be seen wrapping his arms around his mom’s neck as she smiled at the camera. She died of cancer in 2014.

“Happy birthday mama… I miss you every day,” wrote the 33-year-old in the caption.

Earlier in January 2023, Austin explained how he dealt with grief after his mother’s demise.

“After my mom passed away, I'd never experienced pain like that before, and I started to question,” said the Dune actor during The Hollywood Reporter's Actor Roundtable.

Austin mentioned, “Suddenly I was around doctors and people that were hurting a lot in hospitals, and I thought, ‘Is acting a noble profession? Should I be doing this or should I give myself in some way that can help people who are dealing with cancer or something like that?’”

“I went straight to New Zealand to start shooting a young-adult TV show,” continued the actor while giving reference of Shannara Chronicles.

Austin recalled, “A lot of people enjoyed the show, and I had fun doing horseback riding and that sort of thing, but I'd go home and cry every night.”

During the discussion, The Bikeriders actor opened up about the sacrifices his mother for his acting career.

“I owe her for everything because she quit her job and drove me to auditions and took me to acting classes,” he added.