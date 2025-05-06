Aimee Lou Wood backs Patrick Schwarzenegger over nepo baby claims

Aimee Lou Wood has recently showed support to her The White Lotus co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger in the wake of nepo baby’s allegations.

Patrick, who starred as finance bro Saxon Ratliffe in the new season of HBO’s show, is the son of celebrity Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife, journalist Maria Shriver.

During a February appearance on Dear Media’s Real Pod podcast, the Midnight Sun actor reflected on nepo baby criticisms that said he only “got this role because his dad had been a part of this industry”.

“There’ll be other people that’ll say, well, ‘I wonder what his dad paid him to get that job,” said the 31-year-old.

Patrick mentioned he could not “convince all these people, calling it “a waste of energy”.

“I’m never, ever going to convince everybody out there that I’m — that I work hard, that I have my own values in life, that I want to make my own name for myself, that I don’t do drugs, that I’m not a screw-up, that I’m not a bad, mean person,” he explained.

Patrick added, “Everyone’s always going to have their opinion of you no matter what.”

However, Aimee re-shared a particular podcast clip of Patrick on her Instagram Story, saying that the actor “is the hardest working and kindest man ever”.

Meanwhile, Patrick and Aimee also had a reunion at Met Gala 2025, which was held on May 5.