Kate Middleton melts heart with new emotional update

Royal fans awaited Kate's public return since her cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton is displaying gratitude in her new emotional update.

During today's Trooping the Colour celebrations, the Princess of Wales, who was honoured with queen-like status by King Charles, shared a note of thanks for her royal fans who awaited her public return since her cancer diagnosis.

The social media accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales documented Catherine's attendance at Trooping the Colour with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis."

"Thank you to everyone involved in Trooping the Colour. Always in awe of the work that goes into putting together such an incredible afternoon."

It comes after she released a statement, alongside a stunning new photo of the royal posing outside, in which she admitted she had endured some "harder times". She said: "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.



“On those bad days, you feel weak and tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

The royal added she has "a few more months" of treatment, but that when she feels well, she spends her time on "things that give me energy and positivity".

She added: "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as start to do a little work from home."