Justin Bieber ends collaboration with Lou Taylor, hires Johnny Depp’s financial manager

Justin Bieber fires his business Lou Taylor: Deets inside

Justin Bieber has reportedly ended his collaboration with his business manager, Lou Taylor, saying it was “a mutual transition”.



"They parted ways a few weeks ago in May,” a source spilled to the PEOPLE.



The insider told the outlet, “It was a mutual and seamless transition. It wasn't a fit anymore.”

After Lou, Justin has now hired Johnny Depp’s financial manager, Edward White, who founded Edward White & Co. in 1976.

The California-based firm, which also merged with Eide Bailly, is known for paying tax and consulting services and has a client list of several Hollywood stars, including Jack Nicholson and Allen Paulson.

The source mentioned, “Lou has been supporting them in the transition with Edward White.”

The outlet reported that Edward has been working with the Pirates of the Caribbean star since 2016.

Justin’s latest move came after he sold his 291-song catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital at over $200 million in 2023.

This meant that the Baby hit-maker “sold the rights to every song he's released, or had interest in, up until the end of 2021, including his six studio albums”.

However, Justin’s recorded masters would continue to be owned by Universal Music Group permanently.

Meanwhile, the singer’s longtime manager, Scooter Braun, has been managing Justin.

“Justin is still in a contract and won't be out of it for a long time,” dished an insider.