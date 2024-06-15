Kate Middleton recalls memories of Prince Louis' christening during major event

Kate Middleton appeared to make a touching nod to her youngest child, Prince Louis

The Princess of Wales made an emotional return to the public as she greeted crowds and made a sweet nod to Prince Louis at today's Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Kate, 42, beamed as she waved to the large crowds alongside her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The family enjoyed a carriage ride from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade to watch the military spectacle before Kate emerged on the Buckingham Palace balcony next to her husband, Prince William, as the pair chatted enthusiastically.

The Princess stunned in a white and navy-trimmed dress by Jenny Packham, complete with a wide-brimmed Philip Treacy hat and a glowing Irish Guards brooch. She appeared to make a touching nod to her youngest child, Prince Louis, with one stand-out accessory she wore at today's parade.

Kate sported a set of 18ct yellow gold earrings with seven pearls set with diamonds, inspired by the flower stalks of a cauliflower. The £5,430 accessory was last worn at Prince Louis' christening at the Chapel Royal of St James's Palace in London back in 2018.



Today, the Princess of Wales was seen smiling and talking to the King as the flypast continued over Buckingham Palace at today's Trooping the Colour event.

She was spotted laughing with her family as her daughter, Princess Charlotte, stood in front of her. It marked the end of the Princess's triumphant return to the public eye as she now returns to continue her fight against cancer.

Yesterday, it was announced that Kate would be attending the celebration of the King's official birthday with her family. In a personal message, Kate said she has "good days and bad days" amid her preventative chemotherapy treatment.



