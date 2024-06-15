Buckingham Palace shares Prince William, Princess Kate's heartfelt balcony moment

Prince William and Kate Middleton melted hearts with an adorable photo of the couple on Buckingham Palace balcony.

In one of the photos shared by official royal family accounts following Trooping the Colour celebrations, the Prince and Princess of Wales could be seen exchanging an affectionate glance at each other while watching fly past by the RAF.

It also featured their three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6, enjoying the traditional spectacle.

Royal watchers were more than pleased to see the happy couple reunited after a deluge of conspiracy theories surfaced over William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury.

“Stronger then ever and a United family,” a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“That my friends is the look of deep love,” gushed another.

Other photos shared by royal family social media included King Charles and Queen Camilla waving at the crowd, the royal family, including Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their daughter Lady Louise Windsor at the balcony, and finally the Queen Consort sharing a laugh with Duchess Sophie.

For the unversed, the King, who is currently receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, marked his official birthday today as a monarch.

The event also marked Kate’s return to the public eye for the first time since announcing her own diagnosis with cancer.