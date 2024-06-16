Serena Williams gushes about Caitlin Clark’s firmness amid media negativity

Serena Williams is impressed with Caitlin Clark's grace amid media attention

Serena Williams has recently gushed about Caitlin Clark to handle early success very well amid social media negativity.



Speaking to The New York Post at the Tribeca Festival about her docuseries In the Arena: Serena Williams, the former tennis star was questioned about Caitlin.

To which, Serena replied, “I just love that she tries to stay grounded. She said that she doesn’t look at her social [media].”

Sharing wise words with Caitlin, Serena said, “It’s so important to continue to do what she’s doing. No matter what other people do, if people are negative, it’s because they can’t do what you do, basically. Hopefully she’ll continue to do what she’s doing.”

Serena also recounted going through similar negativity as a rising young tennis star.

“I was bullied,” remarked the 42-year-old.

Serena stated, “Things that I had to go through, now people would be cancelled for saying [what they did] back then.”

Earlier this year, Serena also showed interest in owing a WNBA team.

“I absolutely would be (interested). With the right market, I would definitely be super interested in that,” she told CNN.

Serena mentioned, “We just needed the right catalyst and the right people and I think that’s been happening over the past two years. I think women’s sport is having a moment that it should have always had.”

“Now it’s time to lift up others sports, women’s soccer, women’s basketball,” she added.