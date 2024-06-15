Bret Michaels recalls Miley Cyrus' 'life-altering' moment that inspired her music

Bret Michaels recently recalled Miley Cyrus’ stance on her first-ever concert.
Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at the fore of her new A&E Biography series that revolves around the rock star’s life and career, the 61-year-old said: "Her first concert she ever went to was to see Poison in Nashville at the Starwood Amphitheatre. That was her first introduction to Poison."
Michaels recalled Cyrus telling him that the show was indeed “life-altering.”
Reflecting on the moment, he shared: "She said to me, 'It changed my life.' She goes, 'That's when I knew I wanted to mix my rock, my pop, my country,' and I said, 'I'm honored.'"
Taking a stroll down the memory lane, Michaels told the outlet: "Miley was incredible. We were in New York and we just started talking. She was recording, and she wanted to record the song."
In addition, he said the duo went down and recorded Every Rose Has Its Thorn together.
Previously, Bret credited Cyrus for being an “incredible singer.”
Referring to their Nothing to Lose collaboration, which featured on Michael’s Custom Built album, the singer claimed that Miley nailed every but of it.
Fans took to social media to call out producers for inappropriate behavior from Love Island contestants
Prince George's brief chat with his mom Kate Middleton in the carriage explain their true bond
Kylie Jenner caroled ABC’s with her two-year-old son Aire in a sweet post
Jodie Turner- Smith filed for divorce from ex Joshua Jackson's last year
Kate Middleton releases her first video after attending King Charles birthday parade
The monarch is currently undergoing cancer treatment