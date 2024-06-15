Kate Middleton continues cancer treatment after attending royal event

Princess Kat took a major risk as she appeared to pay a special tribute to her father-in-law King Charles on his official birthday parade Saturday.

The Princess of Wales, who revealed her health condition day before her iconic appearance, consulted her medical team before attending the event as they were on high alert to cope with any untoward situation.

During Trooping the Colour Kate remained in sound health as she actively participated in the celebrations.

However, after the event her cancer treatment began as usual as she revealed in her last statement that "my treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months."

According to health specialists, Kate might be undergoing chemotherapy soon after soon after returning from Buckingham Palace as she has to continue the ongoing process until she fully recovers.

To end speculations and rumours about her health and treatment, Catherine had to issue a statement on Friday, saying: "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."



She continued: My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

In the message, she also confirmed to attend The King’s Birthday Parade with her family and also hoped to join a few public engagements over the summer, but admitted: "I am not out of the woods yet."

She tried to explain her suffering in details, saying: "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

Kate's words suggest she's going through the most difficult phase of her life, but she's optimistic to regain her full health soon.

