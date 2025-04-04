Hailey Bieber anxious about Justin Bieber’s self-destructive behaviour

Hailey Bieber has recently left Justin Bieber fans in shock after she made a desperate call for help over his erratic behaviour.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that the model initiated desperate calls for an intervention to prevent the Baby hit-maker from going through a fate similar to other child stars like Britney Spears and Amanda Bynes.

However, another source told The Daily Mail, “He's in a spiral. He's manic, not sleeping, hardly eating, sending frantic texts in the middle of the night.”

“Justin often doesn't make a lot of sense, but he is convinced that he does. He doesn't realise how much help he needs, and everyone around him is really worried,” explained an insider.

It is pertinent to mention that Justin’s hollow-eyed appearance sparked concerns among her friends and family in past few weeks.

An insider mentioned, “Hailey has asked everyone around her to bathe Justin in prayer.”

“She can't pull him out of this. People close to him don't think even he can pull himself out of this. Only God can help him now. We've been here before but maybe not this bad,” pointed out a source.

A third source close to the couple revealed that the model “is now desperate for help”.

“Hailey had been making out that Justin is OK and she was trying to ignore the major problems he's been dealing with,” remarked an insider.

A source added, “She was putting on a brave face because she doesn't want to admit Justin has huge challenges he needs to overcome.”