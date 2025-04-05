Sir Elton John criticizes talent shows like X-Factor

Sir Elton John keeps his stance on impact of talent shows like X-Factor on young artists

Sir Elton John who has a legacy of decades attached to his name doubles down on his criticism for the talent shows like X-Factor.

One of the 20th century's biggest artists, John, not only expresses his hate for such shows, but also explains the negative impact they have on the music industry.

The 78-year-old had previously called the competition shows as 'the worst thing that can happen to you in the music industry.'

Staying by his claim, the legendary musician further discussed the issue in an interview with Capital Breakfast Thursday, April 3.

The Circle of Life singer mentioned that the X-Factor 'propels people into the spotlight before they are ready.'

The I'm Still Standing crooner explained to the hosts Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby that the hard work and disappointment of years do more good to the musician than harm.

Despite stating that the Sacrifice hitmaker was 'so happy' that Lola Young made it big with her single Messy the past year, John elaborated that he along with his former band mate Bernie Taupin had to struggle for years before they could finally make it big in the industry.

Favouring hard work, consistency and a lot of 'near hits and a lot of near misses', John told North that his partner and he could make be successful only when the duo experienced the unpleasant.

John mentioned that it was 'all those years of being disappointed' that gave them the 'backbone to be successful.'