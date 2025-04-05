Megan Fox, MGK's baby is 'healing' their relationship: They're 'closer'

The couple split up during Fox's pregnancy but are 'so in love' with their daughter

It seems parenthood is just what Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly needed to mend their relationship and get a fresh start.

According to Us Weekly, the couple has experienced a “noticeable change” in their relationship since welcoming their baby girl. While they haven’t fully reconciled, a source says it’s now “a mix of healing and hard conversations.”

Despite past ups and downs, the baby’s arrival has “brought them closer together.”

“The baby is already wrapped around his finger,” the insider shared. “Megan has noticed his energy is different, the look in his eyes is different, his aura has changed.”

Kelly, 34, has reportedly stepped up in a major way. “He’s been there 100 percent of the time... making sure they are taken care of, doting on them, being present,” the source said.

Still, Fox isn’t entirely at ease. “Her biggest worry is that he will change again and be the guy she doesn’t know,” the insider added.

But for now, fatherhood seems to be changing him for the better.

The couple, who got engaged in 2022 after Fox’s split from Brian Austin Green, have had a rocky ride, including several breakups during her pregnancy.

Yet post-birth, Kelly’s been “on his best behavior” and Fox is “so in love” with their daughter.

“It’s all her rules, under her roof right now,” another source confirmed.