Harry and Meghan in 'serious trouble' after TV show exposes 'hypocrisy'

Royal watchers have labelled the Duchess' new show 'With Love, Meghan' as 'comedy gold'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have avoided another public roasting, but it appears the damage is already done.

The trailer for South Park’s 27th season just dropped, and thankfully, neither royal made the cut, despite fans begging for more. The move could be a welcome break for the couple, whose public image has not been the best in recent years.

However, Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams recently told GB News that the couple is still in “serious trouble” if their U.S. popularity declines.

“A lot of people will be laughing at them after South Park satirised the hypocrisy of their obsession with privacy whilst being constantly on air and in print attacking the Royal Family,” he said.

“If their support in America slips badly they are in serious trouble,” Fitzwilliams added.

In 2023, the show mercilessly mocked the Sussexes, calling them “dumb” and “stupid,” and parodying Harry’s memoir Spare as Waaagh.

A source told The Spectator at the time that Meghan was “annoyed by South Park but refuses to watch it all,” and felt “upset and overwhelmed” by the portrayal.

Their team hit back, telling People, “It’s all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports.”

With Meghan’s new lifestyle show With Love, Meghan launching in March, fans had called for another episode mocking the couple. But South Park didn’t take the bait.

Some online urged the creators to lampoon her new content, calling it “comedy gold” and “a joke.”