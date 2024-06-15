King Charles, Kate Middleton, other royals attend Trooping the Colour 2024 Parade: WATCH

The royal family marked King Charles' official birthday celebration with an epic procession through London on Saturday, June 15.



During Trooping the Colour, hundreds of soldiers, horses and musicians performed a patriotic display of military precision in the King's honour, continuing a tradition linked to the monarch's official birthday since 1748.



Catherine, Princess of Wales also made her much-anticipated first public appearance of the year at the parade. King Charles III, who is also receiving treatment for cancer, inspected troops from a gold carriage, rather than on horseback.

They emerged in golden carriages to a sea of mobile phones, with people desperate to catch a photograph of the royals through the windows.

Future Queen Kate was pictured smiling, sitting alongside her children Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte - with six-year-old Louis giving a little wave to the crowd.

There were cheers from the waiting crowd as they caught their first glimpse of Catherine and the King heading from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade. Thousands braved heavy rain to witness one of the biggest events in royal calendar.

Princess Kate, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, also waved from the Buckingham Palace balcony at the end of a ceremony filled with pomp and pageantry.

