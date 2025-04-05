Prince Andrew causes 'embarrassment' for King Charles, monarchy

King Charles III is said to be angry at his younger brother Prince Andrew after his latest scandal emerged.

The 76-year-old is sad to be in great pain due to the Duke of York as Andrew has "once more caused embarrassment for the monarchy" following revelations in newly released court documents.

Andrew has been branded a "walking time bomb" after newly released court documents detailed the Duke of York's relationship with alleged spy Yang Tengbo.

Prince William and Harry have been dragged into the scandal. Court documents have reportedly revealed that the King was allegedly aware of an investment fund in which Yang Tengbo was directly involved.

Royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo told GB News: "I'm sure the King and the royal household will be extremely frustrated.

"The brother has once more caused embarrassment for for the monarchy. Look, this is a very complicated story."

Royal household deemed Andrew's reputation 'irrecoverable' after major mistake, adding: "Prince Andrew, of course, had retreated from public life and was no longer a working royal and therefore no longer receiving public funding. And as there was no way back for him into the Royal family."