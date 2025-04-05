Justin Bieber breaks silence on health concerns with 'cryptic' selfie

Justin Bieber reacts to fans' concerns amid marriage woes

Justin Bieber is finally reacting to fans’ concerns regarding his health as he goes on to share a cryptic selfie of himself on social media.

The Sorry hitmaker, who was previously captured dishevelled in public after sharing cryptic posts, once again surprised fans with his latest update.

The 31-year-old musician took to his Instagram to share a blurry selfie in the dark as he strangely gazed at the camera, leaving the post without a caption.

This news comes after a source opened up about the couple reaching a breaking point in their relationship as they move forward with the marriage counselling process.

During an exclusive session with DailyMail.com, an insider revealed that the Rhode founder Hailey Bieber currently “craves for the Justin she fell in love with.”

The source told the outlet, “The way their relationship is now, they both know it could be better. It is not as bad as some are saying but it is strained. Friends have suggested counselling.”

Although Justin and Hailey had their fair share of ups and downs since their 2018 wedding, they were reportedly putting their differences aside after the birth of their son, Jack Blues Bieber.