Inside Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham's alleged rift over girlfriends

Brooklyn Beckham missed David's 50th birthday for THIS reason

Brooklyn Beckham's absence from an important family gathering has sparked speculation that he's at odds with his brother Romeo, leaving fans wondering about the trouble in paradise.

Brooklyn, who married Nicola Peltz in April 2022, is said to be feuding with his brother Romeo over his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

The rising chef is accused of having a past romantic relationship with the model.

According to Daily Star, “The issue at hand is the couple questions whether Kim has the right intentions in dating Romeo.”

This comes on the heels of the 26-year-old and his beloved wife Nicola skipping David’s 50th birthday bash and the former Spice Girl’s fashion show.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Romeo posted a family photo from the former footballer’s pre-birthday celebration, along with a heartwarming caption.

He penned, “Family is everything. Love you all.”

The post prompted curiosity among fans, with many questioning the absence of the couple from the family event.

One fan commented, “Where is Brooklyn and Nicola? Very weird?”

It is pertinent to mention that, alongside Cruz’s girlfriend, Kim was also in attendance at both events that Beckham’s elder son didn’t attend.

For unversed, the 23-year-old model and former Inter Miami forward have been in a relationship since November 2024.