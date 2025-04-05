George Clooney celebrates star-studded Broadway debut with big surprise

George Clooney receives overwhelming response on Broadway debut

George Clooney marked the opening night of his stage adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck, with big applause from Hollywood stars.

The 63-year-old plays the character of Edward R. Murrow, in his Broadway debut, which opened at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on Thursday, April 3rd.

Gushing about Clooney’s success, all of his close pals and costars shared a sweet message for him, via People Magazine.

“He's been wanting to play Edward R. Murrow for so many years, that for him to actually fulfill his dream is pretty spectacular. Super proud of him.” said Clooney’s close friend and former ER costar Anthony Edwards.

Pierce Brosnan was also all praises for the actor, saying, “I love the man. Love George. Really, love his movies, love ... his style, the way he conducts himself. He's got such class and he's so gosh darn confident and so handsome."

"Now I'm getting annoyed," Brosnan joked.

Sharing his excitement, his wife Keely Shaye Smith, added, “Great philanthropist. Advocates for the underdogs.”

Clooney’s close pal and comedian Richard Kind was also present in the audience and told the outlet, “As much as [people] think he's a great guy, he's better.”

The Oscar-winner’s performance garnered the attention of a huge crowd with many A-listers joining in the audience