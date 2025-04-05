Lucas Bravo drops hints about ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5

‘Emily in Paris’ star Lucas Bravo shares rare update on upcoming season

Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel in Emily in Paris, teased the upcoming season to fans as he appeared excited to get back on the show.

The 37-year-old actor revealed that the filming for season 5 will start “in May,” during the opening night of the Broadway play, Good Night, and Good Luck, on Thursday, April 4th.

Bravo went on to share that he thinks “I think it’s the best season so far,” in conversation with Parade.

“I had lunch with Darren a few days back, and he told me a bit without telling me too much. I think fans are going to lose it. It’s the craziest one so far,” added the French actor.

When asked if Shailene Woodley, who he is rumoured to be dating, would be joining him on set, Bravo didn’t give a clear answer.

“Will Shailene [Woodley] be joining you on set at all?” the reporter asked, to which Bravo laughingly replied, “Who? I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

This comes after the actor expressed discontent with the series, and shared that he was unsure if he would like to appear on season 5.

“Life is short. It takes five months to shoot this series. Do I want to sacrifice them by telling something that does not stimulate me? I do not want to be a part of a cog that does not tend to take the intelligence of viewers into consideration,” Bravo told France’s Le Figaro newspaper in October 2024.