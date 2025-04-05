Prince Harry's latest feud mars Meghan Markle's relaunch

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who quit their official duties in 2020 for freedom and a new life in the US, face another week of conflict ahead.

The Duke of Sussex is said to be preparing to travel to the UK amid his wife Meghan Markle's new projects.

However, Harry's feud with a charity and legal issues with the Home Office in the UK are reportedly overshadowing the former Suits star's relaunch.

Harry's lawyers will challenge the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper at the Court of Appeal in London on Tuesday and Wednesday over Britain’s refusal to provide the Duke and his family with guaranteed police protection when they return to Britain.

Prince Harry's legal battles and personal controversies can indeed impact his and Meghan's public image and projects. His latest feud with Sentebale's chairperson has also become a talk of the town.

The Duke has been embroiled in turmoil over Sentebale, the charity he co-founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in memory of their mothers to help young people hit by the HIV/Aids epidemic in southern Africa.

On the other hand, Meghan is all excited and leaving no stone unturned to achieve the desired results with her Netflix show and podcast.

Earlier this week, she launched the first eight in a series of expensive lifestyle products, including jam and honey, under her As Ever brand in partnership with the streaming giant.

Meghan's show was in the top 10 globally in 24 countries, and the products sold out in under an hour, a source at the network said, reflecting an increasingly upbeat attitude towards the Duchess at the company.