Tom Hank's daughter makes shocking confession about childhood

E.A. Hanks, Tom Hank's daughter, recalls unpleasant details from her childhood days in upcoming memoir

E.A. Hanks, the daughter of famed actor Tom Hanks, has made shocking confession about her unpleasant childhood that she wants to just forget about, but can't.

The daughter whom the Forrest Gump actor shares with his first wife Samantha Lewes has recently revealed that she is still suffering from the effects of 'abusive' childhood.

E.A. revealed the worst effects of that time that she is still experiencing in her upcoming memoir, The 10.

The 42-year-old sharing the effects of having mentally ill mother told that one thing that she finds difficult is 'personal hygiene'.

The writer explained that the reason behind this issue is that she rarely had an adult telling her to brush her teeth or show her the way to do it.

Emphasizing the inability to maintain dental hygiene, E.A. mentioned that only when she was in her 30s did she realize that she had failed to visit a dentist over the past decade.

She elaborated that she has trouble keeping 'food in my [her] house on a consistent basis' as there would not be food on daily basis at her sick mom's house.

Another issue that the devastated daughter is suffering as a result of past difficult time is excoriation disorder that makes a person compulsively pick at their skin.

Hanks’ book, 10: A Memoir of Family and the Open Road, is set to release on April 8.