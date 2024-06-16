Princess Charlotte scolds Prince Louis for his dance moves

Kate Middleton makes grand entry with George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince Louis had a sharp response for his sister, Princess Charlotte, as she tried to keep him in check at Trooping the Colour today, according to a lip reader.



The Princess of Wales and her three children watched Trooping the Colour from a balcony after enjoying a carriage ride down the Mall. Once at Horse Guards Parade, Kate stood beside her children, Prince George, Louis, and Charlotte, as the regiments in red ceremonial dress continued to parade.

Kate was seen whispering in Charlotte's ear as the band played, which delighted Louis, who danced along during the quick march of the Scots Guards to Highland Laddie. However, this seemed to catch the ire of his older sister.

And according to lip reader Nicola Hickling, as Louis danced, Charlotte appeared to say: "You have to stop doing that. Watch the parade", to which Louis replied: "I won't". In turn, Charlotte seems to say: "Do as you're told" and Louis added: "Nope."

It seemed Kate had her hands full as the youngest child Louis got distracted during the ceremony on the balcony. He appeared to cheekily tug on the blind cords as his mum Kate stood close to him, watching his every move. In his typical style, instead of looking out at the crowds, he pulled on the white cord at the window.

And shortly after, Louis was seen yawning while watching the parade from the window at the Duke of Wellington's former office. The little prince lifted his head back, with his hands behind his back, as he had a big yawn while his sister politely observed the event. But determined not to fall asleep, he danced his way through the show.

It was announced yesterday that Kate would be attending the celebration of the King's official birthday with her family.

In a personal message, Kate said she has "good days and bad days" amid her preventative chemotherapy treatment. A beautiful new photograph, taken by celebrity and royal photographer Matt Porteous, was shared with her message.

The Princess added that she "hopes to join a few public engagements over the summer" as she continues treatment for cancer "for a few months". It is understood Kate wanted to take part in Trooping to show support to her children, her family and her love for the King, who is also having cancer treatment.



