Joe Alwyn finally speaks up over his breakup with ex Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn breaks his silence on his breakup with ex Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn has recently broken his silence on his breakup with Taylor Swift.



In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Joe recalled his relationship with Taylor was “long, loving and fully committed”.

Reflecting on his breakup, the actor said, “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years.”

“That is a hard thing to navigate,” remarked the 33-year-old.

Elaborating on how he felt at the time amid public split, Joe told the Times, “What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”

“So, you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition,” he stated.

Joe pointed out, “The truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that.”

Dishing out why he kept the details of their relationship private, the actor mentioned, “Taylor and I mutually decided to keep the details of our relationship private.”

“It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now,” said the actor.

Meanwhile, Joe revealed he’s currently doing “really good”.

“I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally,” he added.