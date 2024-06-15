Kate Middleton receives 'Queen' treatment from King Charles

Kate was treated by Charles as both a status equal and a cherished relation

King Charles is treating Kate, Princess of Wales with the same respect that he would typically reserve for a queen.

According to a body language expert, the monarch displayed as "an equal" and his "pride and gratitude" for his daughter-in-law today for His Majesty, a military parade that marked the Princess of Wales's first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis early this year.

The yearly occasion also served as a demonstration of the monarchy's stability following a period during which both the king and Kate, the wife of the future king Prince William, had been less visible due to cancer treatment.

In a symbolic show of solidarity, Charles, alongside Queen Camilla, William, Kate, and their children, were accompanied by other royal family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the conclusion of the King's Birthday Parade.

They waved to the assembled crowd while observing a flyby of military aircraft that marked the culmination of the official celebrations for the monarch's birthday.

Body language expert Judi James analysed the balcony appearance and believes that Charles was openly showing his adoration for his "beautiful daughter-in-law".

She told The Mirror: "Charles let his feelings of pride and even gratitude towards his beautiful daughter-in-law be made obvious on their balcony appearance.



"Kate was treated by Charles as both a status equal and a cherished relation. Placed directly next to him in the line-up, it was Kate who was given the majority of the King’s attention.

"Their chats looked animated and ended in shared laughter a couple of times. The way Kate leant in towards Charles to talk at the start suggested this is a mutually-supportive relationship.

"Kate relaxed as the chats went on and by the end of the appearance her wide, fun, dimpled smile had returned. Charles also seemed grateful for the empathetic bond with Kate as by the singing of the anthem he was looking brought close to tears by the crowd’s support for them both.

"Kate and William treated the fans to one look of love that came after William had amused the children and Kate had made Charles laugh.

"It was a small but hugely telling glance that was exchanged between them, with William’s puckered smile showing supressed emotions of love, affection and gratitude, while Kate flashed back that dimpled and very congruent smile of delight to let her husband know all was well and the day had been a success."