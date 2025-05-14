Ryan Reynolds gives comedic nod to Meghan Markle's brand in 'hilarious' update

Ryan Reynolds expresses interest in working for Meghan Markle's new brand

Ryan Reynolds is expressing interest in working for Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand As Ever, following its launch this year.

During his regal appearance on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast episode on Monday, May 12, the 48-year-old actor joked about Duchess of Sussex’s latest venture.

While discussing his father's career shift from police officer to food broker, the Green Lantern star joked that all he knew was that his father was a 'middleman for jars of jam.”

The Deadpool actor said during the podcast, "He got out of coping and then became a food broker, which we're like, come on, that's CIA, right? And he's like, 'No, I really am a middleman for jars of jam and tiny yogurts.’”

In response to Reynolds' claim, O'Brien jokingly suggested that maybe his father indeed worked for the Suits actress.

The host joked, “I would say he is Meghan Markle adjacent.”

For the unversed, the royal family member launched her lifestyle brand on March 4, after teasing it back in February 2025, American Riviera Orchard, which sells specialty food products like strawberry jam.