Lively against Baldoni, Who is going to win legal war?

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are caught up in a legal battle that’s turning heads. The two stars are facing off in a case that has people wondering who will come out on top.

Lively and Baldoni, co-stars from Colleen Hoover's best selling adaption It Ends with Us, are currently gearing up for a legal showdown, with their highly anticipated trial set to begin in March 2026.

The heated feud between the two Hollywood's lead stars has turned into full-blown Hollywood drama, with serious accusations surfacing, including sexual harassment, defamation, smear campaigns and even extortion.

However, big names like Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, Disney, and The New York Times are now tangled up in the legal drama, making things even messier.

The judge called them out for making too many public statements before their trial in March 2026, giving the media plenty to talk about.

Furthermore, the case has been dragging on, and it doesn’t seem like it’s wrapping up anytime soon. Fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting to see who will come out on top.

The Another Simple Favor star reportedly revealed that she has "no regrets" over the ongoing legal battle with her co-star and director.

As the countdown to the courtroom continues, fans are left wondering what comes next for Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.