WWE legend The Miz joins American Gladiators for powerful comeback

WWE superstar The Miz has decided to step out of the wrestling ring and into a whole new role, announcing an exciting chapter in his career as the host of the American Gladiators revival.

The 44-year-old WWE star, Mike Mizanin, is all set to host the reboot of the classic game show, which is making its return to Amazon Prime Video with a fresh new series.

Miz announced on his Instagram account, writing: "I’m thrilled to announce I’m the new host of AMERICAN GLADIATORS! The 10-year-old me is screaming.

"Huge thanks to MGM Amazon Prime Video for trusting me with this iconic legacy. We’re honoring the original and bringing fresh energy to a whole new generation.

"AG IS BACK! (sic)"

The original show debuted back in 1989 and ran until 1996, inspiring international versions, including a UK revival that launched last year.

In a recent press release, Amazon shared: "The featured Gladiators on the upcoming series will range from professional bodybuilders, former D1 athletes, pro crossfit champions and pro fitness trainers from around the globe all ecstatic to put their abilities to the test."

They’ve promised a mix of exciting new challenges and classic favourites from the original, like Gauntlet, Hang Tough, and The Eliminator.

Barry Poznick, general manager of MGM Alternative, Evolution Media and Big Fish Entertainment said in a statement, We’re excited to officially welcome WWE Superstar Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin to the American Gladiators Family.

"He’s the perfect host for the new era of this iconic franchise.

"The US reboot, combined with our epic success in the UK, our Live Nation Tour, and the launch of our 24/7 Gladiators FAST channel, this isn’t just a comeback, it’s a cultural revival.

"Fans, old and new, are going to love this evolution in sports entertainment."

However, the Miz, who first made a name for himself on The Real World: Back to New York in 2001 before joining WWE in 2004, is no rookie when it comes to reality TV.