Kate Middleton's smile tells 'all is well' as she steals King Charles show

Kate Middleton steals King Charles show

Kate Middleton seemingly upstaged King Charles show as she appeared to mark the monarch's official birthday on Saturday (June 15).

The royal family put on a united front as they gathered in London during Trooping the Colour. The event also marked Kate Middleton's first public appearance in six months since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March.



Princess Kate was all smiles as she celebrated her father-in-law's big day, putting on a brave face to let world know that all is well.

Catherine stole King's show with her appearance as all eyes were on her, and fans on social media also sent their best wishes to Kate. She even made headlines for her stunning comeback with support of her medical team and loved ones.

Kate's smile revealed she's returning to life after facing the most difficult phase of her life following her cancer diagnosis and treatment.



The appearance on the terrace of the royal residence is one of the most iconic highlights of the monarch's birthday parade.

Princess Kate was in good spirits on balcony as she joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, Lady Louise Windsor, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester and Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent.

After Trooping the Colour wrapped, Prince William and Princess Kate's returned to social media page to share the moments from the big day, including a snap of Kate riding in the carriage with their kids and William on horseback.



King Charles and Royal family also shared a special tribute to Kate by sharing her and William's stunning video along with other senior royals.