Georgina Rodríguez accepts Cristiano Ronaldo past relationship with Kathryn Mayorga?

Georgina Rodríguez accepts Cristiano Ronaldo’s past relationship with Kathryn Mayorga?

Georgina Rodríguez showered love on her partner football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after a US district judge dismissed a rape lawsuit against him.



The court threw out the case brought by Kathryn Mayorga, a former model and teacher, who alleged she was assaulted by the Portuguese soccer star in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

Reacting to it, the Spanish model shared a loved-up photo with a heart emoji in her Insta stories to gush over the footballer, seemingly accepting his past relationship with the US model.

The 37-year-old Manchester United player has always denied the allegations and maintained that the relationship with Mayorga was completely consensual.

In a 42-page ruling released Friday, the judge accused Mayorga´s attorneys of "abuses and flagrant circumvention of the proper litigation process" and said that as a result, "Mayorga loses her opportunity to pursue this case."

A criminal case based on the rape allegation against the Manchester United forward was dropped in 2019, with a district attorney saying it "cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt" that a sexual assault occurred.

But Mayorga, who waived her right to anonymity, also took up a civil action seeking millions in damages.

She filed a complaint in 2018 alleging she was sexually assaulted by Ronaldo, who strongly denied the accusations.

Mayorga said that while she had agreed to a financial settlement with Ronaldo shortly after the alleged incident -- reportedly for $375,000 -- her emotional trauma at the time did not allow her to participate in the mediation process.

It was Georgina's first Insta post and reaction after the court dismissed the lawsuit against her beau.