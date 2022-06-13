Shakira lost her voice in fight with Gerard Pique: reports

Shakira and Gerard Pique’s romance has been on the rocks since 2017 as a Spanish journalist made shocking claims about the former couple’s married life.
According to journalist Silvia Taules, the duo was hit with several crises as a married couple leading to their never-ending fights.
Taules in the Salavame show shared that the couple’s problems in recent years were due to alleged infidelity. The journalist also added that the parent of two would scream and argue on the street.
"They fought in the middle of the street in front of everyone," explained Taulés while revealing that the Waka Waka hit-maker once has to cancel her tour because she lost her voice while arguing with the Spanish footballer.
Weighing in on the reports that Pique has been partying with the model, Taules appeared not surprised.
“Piqué's fame in Barcelona's nightlife comes from far away, it is not of these days,” she said.
Taules also revealed that the footballer also had romantic ties with a famous Spanish singer while dating Shakira.
J-Hope spills the beans to staying active on Instagram day in and day out
The Sydney Morning Herald removed the online article and issued an apology
Britney Spears mother Lynne Spears says, "I am soooo happy for you! I love you.”
J-Hope shed light on preparing for Grammys 2022
Shakira’s former boyfriend Gerard Pique has been in the spotlight since his break-up with the Columbian singer
Kate Middleton can make history by changing the royal tradition if she feels like bowing to her husband Prince William...