John Cena meets Ukrainian fan with Down syndrome

John Cena met a Ukrainian war refugee with Down syndrome after the family fled from their home

John Cena reportedly went to meet a fan who's a war refugee with Down Syndrome after the fan's mother used his dream of meeting Cena as motivation to flee the war-torn Ukrainian town of Mariupol.

The family's trip from Mariupol was said to have included minefields, encounters with the Russian military, artillery attacks, and crossing many national borders.

Misha's dream of meeting his hero Cena came true on Saturday when the muscular superstar paid him nd his mother a visit at their new home in Huizen.

Praising her son for his strength, the mother of the fan said, “Misha is an example for moving toward your dream by believing in it."

The wrestler turned actor explained why he needed to meet the family: “I didn’t want a son to think of his mom in a different light just because she did whatever she had to do to get him to safety."